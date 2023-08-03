Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Plans Dividend of $0.04

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, August 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.6% annually over the last three years.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Price Performance
IHIT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.44. 55,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,087. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $8.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.78.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.
