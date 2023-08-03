Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Plans Dividend of $0.04

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, August 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.6% annually over the last three years.

IHIT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.44. 55,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,087. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $8.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.78.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 27,148.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 12,760 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 14.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 79.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 46.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

