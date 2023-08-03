Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD – Free Report) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PBD. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,671,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $9,390,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 254,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 196,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 8,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 115,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 68,238 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF stock remained flat at $18.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 5,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,988. Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $17.19 and a 1 year high of $25.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.98 and its 200 day moving average is $19.28. The company has a market capitalization of $194.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.78 and a beta of 1.32.

Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

The Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (PBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of companies that focus on cleaner energy, weighted equally in tiers. PBD was launched on Jun 13, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.