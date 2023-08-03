Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 622,332 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the previous session’s volume of 260,832 shares.The stock last traded at $19.05 and had previously closed at $19.43.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.60.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,665,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,067,000 after buying an additional 6,881,988 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,920,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,914,000 after buying an additional 2,851,251 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,054,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,712,000 after buying an additional 701,412 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,547.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 675,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,910,000 after buying an additional 634,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,407,000.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.