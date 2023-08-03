Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (VCV) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

VCV stock opened at $9.73 on Thursday. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

