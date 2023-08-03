Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Holdings Boosted by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,613,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,065 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned 1.91% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $30,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 79,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 290,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 115,114 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,977,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,892,000 after acquiring an additional 445,086 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $18.92. 1,395,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,316. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.05. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $19.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a $0.0589 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

