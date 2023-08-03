Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $343.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $313.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $327.35 and a 200 day moving average of $285.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.66, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total value of $505,796.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total transaction of $16,440,602.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,615,697.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total value of $505,796.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,069 shares of company stock worth $23,832,502 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $28,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.