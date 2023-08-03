inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on INTT. TheStreet upgraded inTEST from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on inTEST from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on inTEST from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

inTEST Stock Performance

inTEST stock opened at $20.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.41 million, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. inTEST has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $27.17.

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $31.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 million. inTEST had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 8.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that inTEST will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at inTEST

In related news, insider Scott Eric Nolen sold 7,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $160,600.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,483.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other inTEST news, insider Scott Eric Nolen sold 7,597 shares of inTEST stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $160,600.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,483.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Iv Dews sold 11,250 shares of inTEST stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $295,087.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,730.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On inTEST

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTT. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of inTEST in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of inTEST by 329.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of inTEST by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of inTEST by 489,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of inTEST in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. 46.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

