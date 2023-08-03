inTEST (INTT) to Release Earnings on Friday

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th.

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. inTEST had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $31.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 million. On average, analysts expect inTEST to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

INTT opened at $20.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.41 million, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. inTEST has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $27.17.

In other inTEST news, Director Joseph W. Iv Dews sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $295,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other inTEST news, insider Scott Eric Nolen sold 7,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $160,600.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,249 shares in the company, valued at $491,483.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Joseph W. Iv Dews sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $295,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,730.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of inTEST by 28.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of inTEST by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of inTEST by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of inTEST by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 78,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of inTEST by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 46.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTT. StockNews.com raised inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities raised their price objective on inTEST from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet raised inTEST from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on inTEST from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

