International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CAO Sells $40,000.00 in Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) CAO James D. Small III sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

International Seaways Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:INSW opened at $41.86 on Thursday. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.74 and a 1-year high of $53.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.08.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. International Seaways had a net margin of 54.60% and a return on equity of 39.81%. The firm had revenue of $287.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INSW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on International Seaways from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Seaways presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.

Institutional Trading of International Seaways

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSW. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in International Seaways by 66.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 11,977 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in International Seaways by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,280,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,180,000 after purchasing an additional 16,434 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 8.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,162,000 after purchasing an additional 136,964 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in International Seaways by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,511,000 after acquiring an additional 64,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

Further Reading

