International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) PT Lowered to $25.00

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Northland Securities from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Northland Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IMXI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. JMP Securities cut International Money Express from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get International Money Express alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on IMXI

International Money Express Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ IMXI opened at $18.80 on Thursday. International Money Express has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The company has a market capitalization of $684.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.60.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $145.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.25 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 42.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Money Express will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $611,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 343,531 shares in the company, valued at $8,399,332.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Money Express

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norwood Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 4th quarter valued at $2,870,000. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 4th quarter worth $1,280,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in International Money Express in the first quarter valued at $26,865,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in International Money Express by 5.8% during the first quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 587,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,135,000 after acquiring an additional 32,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 136,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,734,000 after purchasing an additional 93,734 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Money Express Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.