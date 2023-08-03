International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Susquehanna

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Susquehanna from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, International Game Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.17.

International Game Technology stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.34. The stock had a trading volume of 522,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.03. International Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.93.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Game Technology will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in International Game Technology by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $849,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 769,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,625,000 after acquiring an additional 21,076 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

