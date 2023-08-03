International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Position Raised by L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.75.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM stock traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $144.70. 1,864,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,745,766. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.82 billion, a PE ratio of 66.67, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

