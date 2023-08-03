InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.10-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.00 million-$100.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.00 million. InterDigital also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.60-0.70 EPS.

InterDigital Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of InterDigital stock traded down $3.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.42. The stock had a trading volume of 301,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,727. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. InterDigital has a 1 year low of $40.23 and a 1 year high of $98.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.47.

Get InterDigital alerts:

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $3.38. The company had revenue of $202.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.40 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 32.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that InterDigital will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.99%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IDCC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on InterDigital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America raised InterDigital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IDCC

Insider Transactions at InterDigital

In related news, insider Eric Cohen sold 4,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total transaction of $416,146.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,438.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,087 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 315,034 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,966,000 after buying an additional 30,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.