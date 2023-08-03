Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Intercontinental Exchange has raised its dividend by an average of 11.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Intercontinental Exchange has a payout ratio of 27.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange to earn $6.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 3.2 %

ICE stock traded down $3.68 on Thursday, reaching $111.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,034,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,112. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.71. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $117.85. The firm has a market cap of $62.32 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $346,620.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,517,254.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,978 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,289 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,744 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354,161 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,503,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,660,000 after purchasing an additional 127,481 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $579,605,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,999 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

