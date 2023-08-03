Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Sets New 1-Year High at $90.37

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $90.37 and last traded at $90.17, with a volume of 53188 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBKR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $97.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.60.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.36.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after purchasing an additional 40,304 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 9,395 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at $699,000. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Stories

