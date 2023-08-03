Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Short Interest Update

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the June 30th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 903,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $97.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.60.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on IBKR

Institutional Trading of Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cercano Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,221,000. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,200,000. Hosking Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,957,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 59,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after buying an additional 12,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

IBKR stock opened at $89.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.36. Interactive Brokers Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.09 and a fifty-two week high of $90.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.80.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.08). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Get Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.