Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) PT Lowered to C$220.00 at TD Securities

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$225.00 to C$220.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on IFCZF. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$240.00 to C$242.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Intact Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Intact Financial from C$224.00 to C$221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Intact Financial from C$232.00 to C$229.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.
