Insider Selling: Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Insider Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $3,381,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,301,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,669,771.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tomer Bar-Zeev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 14th, Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 75,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $3,436,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 27th, Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 187,500 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $7,764,375.00.

NYSE:U traded down $3.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,690,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,568,386. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $58.63. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 2.37.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $500.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.42 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 63.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Unity Software from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Unity Software from $27.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Unity Software from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Unity Software from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Unity Software by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,396,000 after buying an additional 56,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Unity Software by 684.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

