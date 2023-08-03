Insider Selling: Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) CEO Sells $316,875.15 in Stock

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) CEO Charles Liang sold 963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total transaction of $316,875.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827 shares in the company, valued at $601,174.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Charles Liang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Charles Liang sold 43,932 shares of Super Micro Computer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.89, for a total transaction of $10,011,663.48.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

SMCI stock opened at $319.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.49. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.28 and a 52 week high of $337.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 34.72%. Research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 182.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $200.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.17.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Articles

