Insider Selling: Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Insider Sells 1,061 Shares of Stock

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $63,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kathryn Kulikoski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Kathryn Kulikoski sold 2,122 shares of Progress Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $122,800.14.

On Thursday, June 1st, Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,500 shares of Progress Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $89,535.00.

Progress Software Stock Performance

Shares of Progress Software stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.36. 340,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.89. Progress Software Co. has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $61.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. Progress Software had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 40.44%. The firm had revenue of $179.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Progress Software by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Progress Software by 12.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Progress Software by 1.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Progress Software by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Progress Software by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progress Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

