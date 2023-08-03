Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells 8,241 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.05, for a total transaction of $1,409,623.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,794,545.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 31st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.28, for a total transaction of $1,493,928.48.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.38, for a total transaction of $1,568,921.58.

On Monday, July 17th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.76, for a total transaction of $1,489,643.16.

On Friday, July 14th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.20, for a total value of $1,501,510.20.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.48, for a total value of $1,437,889.68.

On Monday, July 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $1,417,122.36.

On Friday, July 7th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.29, for a total value of $1,403,359.89.

On Monday, July 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.46, for a total transaction of $1,380,037.86.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $1,455,195.78.

On Friday, June 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.28, for a total value of $1,469,205.48.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of TEAM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $169.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,171,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,657. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $113.86 and a twelve month high of $300.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.77 and its 200-day moving average is $164.22. The company has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.98 and a beta of 0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. The business had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.71 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.56.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2,411.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

