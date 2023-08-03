Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider Sells 1,008 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) insider John F. Mccool sold 1,008 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.04, for a total value of $178,456.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $177.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,777,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,067. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.30. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.20 and a 12-month high of $190.65. The company has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 32.48%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on ANET shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ANET

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 169.2% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 131.0% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.