Insider Selling: 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Insider Sells 6,970 Shares of Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 6,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $433,603.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,682,321.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

Shares of TXG stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,141,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,309. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.37 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.87 and its 200 day moving average is $52.48.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a negative return on equity of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $134.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TXG shares. Barclays started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 10x Genomics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXG. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 476.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in 10x Genomics by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in 10x Genomics by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

