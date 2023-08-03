Insider Buying: CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) CEO Acquires 17,610 Shares of Stock

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Free Report) CEO Douglas D. Clark purchased 17,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,622.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CURO Group Stock Performance

Shares of CURO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.44. 133,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,922. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $8.10. The stock has a market cap of $59.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2.16.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $209.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.16 million. CURO Group had a negative return on equity of 71.92% and a negative net margin of 26.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CURO Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURO. OCO Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in CURO Group by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CURO Group by 22.0% in the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,633,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 295,017 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CURO Group by 11.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,224,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after buying an additional 129,003 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CURO Group by 115.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 799,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 427,892 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CURO Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 23,283 shares during the period. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of CURO Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers secured and unsecured installment loans, revolving line of credit, and single-pay loans; and credit protection insurance, check cashing, money transfer, foreign currency exchange, and other ancillary financial products and services, as well as reloadable prepaid debit cards and demand deposit accounts.

