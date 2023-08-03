Insider Buying: CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) CEO Acquires 17,610 Shares of Stock

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Free Report) CEO Douglas D. Clark purchased 17,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,622.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
CURO Group Stock Performance
Shares of CURO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.44. 133,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,922. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $8.10. The stock has a market cap of $59.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2.16.
CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $209.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.16 million. CURO Group had a negative return on equity of 71.92% and a negative net margin of 26.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.
CURO Group
CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers secured and unsecured installment loans, revolving line of credit, and single-pay loans; and credit protection insurance, check cashing, money transfer, foreign currency exchange, and other ancillary financial products and services, as well as reloadable prepaid debit cards and demand deposit accounts.
