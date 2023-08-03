Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV) Shares Sold by Steward Financial Group LLC

Steward Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Free Report) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,376 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November accounts for about 0.4% of Steward Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Steward Financial Group LLC owned 0.93% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 142,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 80,710 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 100,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 43,694 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 1,020.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 100,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 91,556 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,017,000. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,912,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Shares of BNOV stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.44. 11,752 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.32 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.11.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF designed to track the price return of the S&P 500 with capped gains and some buffering against losses over a predetermined period. BNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

