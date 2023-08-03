Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.93

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.93 and last traded at $8.93, with a volume of 8483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INGXF shares. CIBC lowered their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Desjardins upgraded Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $161.47 million for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 6.73%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1336 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Innergex Renewable Energy’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a yield of 5.31%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is presently -212.00%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

