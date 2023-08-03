Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 33,661 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 266% from the previous session’s volume of 9,186 shares.The stock last traded at $22.67 and had previously closed at $22.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Indivior in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Indivior Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Indivior PLC will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Indivior

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Indivior in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,960,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Indivior during the second quarter worth $10,632,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Indivior during the second quarter worth $12,842,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Indivior during the second quarter worth $18,901,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Indivior during the second quarter worth $74,182,000. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Indivior Company Profile

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

Further Reading

