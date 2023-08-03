Income Financial Trust (TSE:INC.UN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.52

Income Financial Trust (TSE:INC.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$9.52 and last traded at C$9.52, with a volume of 3366 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.74.

Income Financial Trust Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$30.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.94.

Income Financial Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Income Financial Trust is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of North America. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector. It invests in stocks of companies that are included in the Toronto Stock Exchange Financial Services Index, the Standard & Poor's Financials Index or the Standard & Poor's MidCap Financials Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Income Financial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Income Financial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.