Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $83.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.83% from the stock’s current price.

NARI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.22.

NASDAQ:NARI traded up $9.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,056,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,938. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.21 and a beta of 1.05. Inari Medical has a one year low of $52.59 and a one year high of $86.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.23 and its 200-day moving average is $60.59.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $119.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.67 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. Inari Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inari Medical will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $1,427,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,073,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,249,979.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total transaction of $895,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,158,774.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $1,427,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,073,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,249,979.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,733 shares of company stock valued at $11,310,743 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NARI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

