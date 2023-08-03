Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Piper Sandler

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $92.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.22.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Inari Medical

Inari Medical Stock Performance

Inari Medical stock traded up $9.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,056,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,938. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.59. Inari Medical has a 12 month low of $52.59 and a 12 month high of $86.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $119.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Inari Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inari Medical will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inari Medical

In other Inari Medical news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total transaction of $895,815.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,054 shares in the company, valued at $12,158,774.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $895,815.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,054 shares in the company, valued at $12,158,774.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 17,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $1,269,706.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 532,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,728,920.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,733 shares of company stock worth $11,310,743 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inari Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 488,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,375,000 after purchasing an additional 21,584 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

About Inari Medical

(Get Free Report)

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.