Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP) Short Interest Update

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the June 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Imperial Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of Imperial Petroleum stock opened at $19.50 on Thursday. Imperial Petroleum has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $21.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.03.

Imperial Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.5469 per share. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th.

About Imperial Petroleum

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

Further Reading

