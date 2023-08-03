ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) PT Raised to $26.00

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.43% from the company’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IMGN. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $9.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ImmunoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen Price Performance

Shares of IMGN opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. ImmunoGen has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $20.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 96.02% and a negative return on equity of 119.82%. The business had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 485.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ImmunoGen will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ImmunoGen

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMGN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 20.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 798,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 52,243 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 38,679 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,432,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 538,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.