ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Trading 7.2% Higher

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.08 and last traded at $2.08. 325,570 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 3,909,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered ImmunityBio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio Stock Up 9.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.81.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27). The business had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Owen Brennan acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $70,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael D. Blaszyk bought 71,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $197,766.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 71,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,766.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Owen Brennan bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $70,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 77.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunityBio

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 2,136.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ImmunityBio

(Get Free Report)

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.