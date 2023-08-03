Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Position Reduced by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $16,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,474 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $708,259,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,780 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,531,936,000 after acquiring an additional 545,904 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at about $91,466,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ITW traded up $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $250.75. 390,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,924. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.27 and a 52 week high of $264.19. The company has a market cap of $76.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 94.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.75.

View Our Latest Report on Illinois Tool Works

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.