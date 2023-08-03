Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 5,094 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,094 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $18,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after buying an additional 635,416 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,186,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,001,107,000 after buying an additional 382,946 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 921,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $762,331,000 after buying an additional 269,142 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 724,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $611,694,000 after buying an additional 12,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after buying an additional 386,822 shares during the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $7.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $925.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,147. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $680.00 and a 52-week high of $975.72. The company has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $933.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $884.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $967.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at O'Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.45, for a total value of $950,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 220,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,180,738.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.45, for a total value of $950,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 220,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,180,738.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $943.77, for a total transaction of $471,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,501,265.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,236 shares of company stock valued at $15,440,260 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

