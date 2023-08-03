Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 5,067 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,067 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of W.W. Grainger worth $21,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,059,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $589,467,000 after buying an additional 16,237 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 926,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,584,000 after purchasing an additional 14,441 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 680,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,168,000 after buying an additional 130,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $258,792,000. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

GWW stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $720.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,413. The company has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $737.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $685.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $483.19 and a 12 month high of $811.60.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.96 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 60.40%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 21.44%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $815.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $738.86.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

