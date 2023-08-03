Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 28,843 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,843 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $17,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 221,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,216,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $964,000. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor
In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 196,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,623,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,074,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 196,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,623,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 531,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,795,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,959 shares of company stock valued at $9,910,489. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ON Semiconductor Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ON traded down $1.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,735,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,843,221. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $54.93 and a twelve month high of $111.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.
About ON Semiconductor
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
