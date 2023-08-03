Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $23.35 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $23,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 174.2% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lipe & Dalton lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.82.

Duke Energy Trading Down 2.2 %

DUK traded down $2.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.46. The company had a trading volume of 997,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,019. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $113.67. The stock has a market cap of $69.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

