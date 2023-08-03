Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $16.78 Million Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,469 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Fastenal worth $16,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 28.7% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Fastenal by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,042,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 166,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Fastenal stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.90. 1,152,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,309,401. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $59.43. The firm has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 71.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,850.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FAST. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens lowered Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

