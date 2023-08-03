Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $14.01 Million Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 173,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,777 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hologic were worth $14,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $451,000. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Hologic by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Hologic by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 505,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.19. The company had a trading volume of 515,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,631. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.95. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $87.88.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Hologic had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HOLX shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Hologic from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.92.

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $797,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,039 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,149.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $200,114.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $797,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

