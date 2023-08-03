Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,182 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,215 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up about 0.5% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $25,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.3% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,962 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $364,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 10,588 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 132,953 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,962,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 43,088 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $12.12 on Thursday, hitting $117.15. 17,368,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,089,841. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $152.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.48.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Wolfe Research began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.26.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

