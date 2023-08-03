Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 27,301 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,611 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,301 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $15,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,150 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.7% during the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 507,318 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,360,000 after acquiring an additional 146,835 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,956 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.3% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,766 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.06.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $4.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,725,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,039,923. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $71.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $277,281.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,335.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $431,420.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,063 shares in the company, valued at $190,794.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $277,281.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,335.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,251 shares of company stock worth $2,022,847 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

