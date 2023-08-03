IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Short Interest Update

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,600 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the June 30th total of 154,100 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 105,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of IDT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

IDT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IDT traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.16. The company had a trading volume of 51,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,666. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.12 and its 200 day moving average is $29.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.98. IDT has a twelve month low of $22.76 and a twelve month high of $35.18.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $299.30 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of IDT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IDT by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of IDT by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDT by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of IDT by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of IDT by 58.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. 44.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech, net2phone, and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; and national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name.

