IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Price Target Raised to $600.00 at Morgan Stanley

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $590.00 to $600.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IDXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.86.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $6.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $512.97. The company had a trading volume of 70,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,697. The company has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.19. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $317.06 and a fifty-two week high of $564.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $500.02 and its 200-day moving average is $489.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $900.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.36 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 123.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $484,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

