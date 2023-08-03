ICON Price Tops $0.22 on Major Exchanges (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000738 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a total market cap of $207.46 million and approximately $4.01 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ICON has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

ICON Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 964,058,248 coins and its circulating supply is 964,058,228 coins. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

