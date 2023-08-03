Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,620,000 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the June 30th total of 5,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Icahn Enterprises

Institutional Trading of Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEP. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 837,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,417,000 after acquiring an additional 290,199 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 4,112.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 334,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,375,000 after acquiring an additional 326,637 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 298,376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,113,000 after acquiring an additional 14,057 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,251,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IEP traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.72. The stock had a trading volume of 579,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,312. Icahn Enterprises has a 52 week low of $18.03 and a 52 week high of $55.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The conglomerate reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.94). Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Icahn Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.45%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -352.42%.

About Icahn Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.