Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) to Issue GBX 3.40 Dividend

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Ibstock Stock Performance

Shares of IBST opened at GBX 153.90 ($1.98) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 151.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 162.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £604.58 million, a P/E ratio of 731.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Ibstock has a 12-month low of GBX 132.80 ($1.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 209.80 ($2.69).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.31) target price on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Ibstock Company Profile

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks and masonry, which includes facing and engineering bricks, brick slips, special shaped bricks, walling stone, architectural masonry, prefabricated components, eco-habitats, and padstones and lintels, as well as façade systems; roofing products comprising roof tiles and accessories, and chimneys; retaining walls, such as stepoc, slopeloc, and keystone.

