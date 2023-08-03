i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Shares Bought by Ranger Investment Management L.P.

Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,011,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,670 shares during the quarter. i3 Verticals accounts for about 1.7% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 3.04% of i3 Verticals worth $24,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in i3 Verticals by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 14,942.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 101,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Daily bought 22,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.90 per share, for a total transaction of $490,056.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 134,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,952,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other i3 Verticals news, CEO Gregory S. Daily bought 27,623 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.28 per share, with a total value of $587,817.44. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 112,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,361.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory S. Daily bought 22,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.90 per share, for a total transaction of $490,056.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of i3 Verticals stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.15. 379,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.55. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.59 and a twelve month high of $30.83. The company has a market cap of $803.76 million, a PE ratio of -73.67, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.37.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $93.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.02 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. Analysts forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

