Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CROX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,269,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 156.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 12,941 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Crocs by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Crocs by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on CROX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, April 28th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Crocs from $159.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. OTR Global upgraded Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.29.

Crocs Price Performance

Crocs stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.91. 135,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,857. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $151.32. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.89.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 81.96% and a net margin of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 8,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $980,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 110,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,233,199. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 8,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $980,352.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 110,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,233,199. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.53 per share, for a total transaction of $49,965.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 203,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,257,429.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Stories

