Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Takes $596,000 Position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Yext as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Yext by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Yext by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Yext by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Yext by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Yext by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YEXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Yext from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Yext from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Yext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. 888 restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised shares of Yext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.50 to $12.80 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Yext Price Performance

Shares of NYSE YEXT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.29. 56,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,100. Yext, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $14.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $61,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 114,224 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,080.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

